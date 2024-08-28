AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard to headline Florida’s Harvest Nights Music Festival

todayAugust 28, 2024

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Def Leppard is set to headline the Harvest Nights Music Festival, happening Nov. 22-24 at the John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds in Immokalee, Florida.

The festival, put on by The Charity Pros, will also feature former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Train and Tesla, along with country stars Brad Paisley, Tyler Hubbard and more. Def Leppard is set to headline Nov. 23.

Camping and ticketing information can be found at thecharitypros.org.

According to their website, The Charity Pros’ mission is to “advocate for children’s social causes and expand their opportunities to live their best lives.” Proceeds from the festival will go to Southwest Florida’s The Immokalee Foundation, Guadalupe Center and Cancer Alliance Network.

Def Leppard is currently on their Summer Stadium tour with Journey and plays San Francisco on Wednesday, with shows booked through Sept. 10 in West Valley City, Utah. The Harvest Nights Music Festival is their only show on the schedule once the tour wraps.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

