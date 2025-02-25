AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard to headline Ottawa Bluesfest

todayFebruary 25, 2025

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Def Leppard is set to headline Ottawa Bluesfest, a nine-day festival that runs July 10-13 and July 16-20.

The “Hysteria” rockers will headline the July 16 bill that also features Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, The Decemberists and more.

Other headliners include Green Day, Hozier, Shania Twain, Lainey Wilson and Papa Roach.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit OttawaBluesfest.ca.

Def Leppard is set to headline several other festivals this year, including Rockin’ Thunder in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Boardwalk Rock 2025 in Ocean City, Maryland; Milwaukee’s Summerfest; and Country Thunder Craven 2025 in Saskatchewan, Canada. Their next show is May 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

