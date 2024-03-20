Def Leppard to release recording of hometown club show on vinyl for Record Store Day

Mercury Studios

Last May Def Leppard played a special club show in their hometown of Sheffield, England, and now that performance is being immortalized for very special vinyl release.

The band will release Def Leppard One Night Only Live at The Leadmill Sheffield May 19, 2023 as a double LP vinyl set on Record Store Day, April 20.

The performance, which was livestreamed for fans, took place the same day the band released their latest album, Drastic Symphonies, with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It was the first time in over 35 years that Def Leppard played such a small venue in the U.K.

The night featured a unique set that included hits like “Bringin’ On The Heartbreak,” “Hysteria” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” as well as deep cuts like “Wasted,” “Too Late For Love” and “Mirror Mirror.”

Information on stores taking part in Record Store Day can be found at recordstoreday.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)