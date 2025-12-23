AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Delaware state trooper killed during shooting at DMV, suspect also dead: Authorities

todayDecember 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Authorities respond to a shooting at a DMV in New Castle, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2025. WPVI

(DELAWARE) — A state trooper was killed during a shooting at a DMV location in Delaware on Tuesday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, according to Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer.

Delaware State Police reported an active shooter at a DMV in New Castle on Tuesday afternoon. Police shortly updated that the situation was no longer active and that a suspect was in custody.

“One Delaware State Trooper has been confirmed killed during this incident. We are continuing to assess additional injuries,” Delaware State Police said.

The governor said that law enforcement “acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased.”

There is no active threat to the public at this time, Meyer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%