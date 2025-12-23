Delaware state trooper killed during shooting at DMV, suspect also dead: Authorities

Authorities respond to a shooting at a DMV in New Castle, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2025. WPVI

(DELAWARE) — A state trooper was killed during a shooting at a DMV location in Delaware on Tuesday, authorities said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, according to Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer.

Delaware State Police reported an active shooter at a DMV in New Castle on Tuesday afternoon. Police shortly updated that the situation was no longer active and that a suspect was in custody.

“One Delaware State Trooper has been confirmed killed during this incident. We are continuing to assess additional injuries,” Delaware State Police said.

The governor said that law enforcement “acted swiftly to secure the scene, and the shooter has been confirmed deceased.”

There is no active threat to the public at this time, Meyer said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.