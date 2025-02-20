AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ soundman jokes that Bruce Springsteen was ‘in the way’

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White and Matthew Anthony Pellicano on the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere/Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

Bruce Springsteen was often photographed on the New Jersey set of the movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, which follows the making of his album Nebraska. But it sounds like he may have been around a bit too much.

Tod Maitland, part of the Oscar-nominated sound team behind the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, also worked on the Springsteen film and talked about the difference between the two artists’ input in their flicks.

According to Deadline, before a screening of the Dylan film in New York Tuesday, Maitland was asked about Dylan’s contribution. He noted that the rocker talked to the film’s director, James Mangold, only once well ahead of filming. But Maitland revealed that the opposite was true when it came to Springsteen and his film.

“On the contrary,” he said with a laugh. “Bruce was there almost every single day, to the point where he’s, like, in the way.”

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White stars as Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere, with Jeremy Strong playing The Boss’ manager Jon LandauThe film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

So far Deliver Me From Nowhere does not have a release date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%