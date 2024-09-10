AD
National News

Delta flight clips another plane on taxiway at Atlanta airport, knocks off smaller plane’s tail

todaySeptember 10, 2024

Clara McMichael, Sam Sweeney, and Emily Shapiro, ABC News

(ATLANTA) — A Delta jet clipped a smaller plane on a taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning, tearing the tail off the smaller plane, officials said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, which was en route to Tokyo, was taxiing for takeoff when its wingtip hit the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, which was headed to Louisiana, knocking the Endeavor plane’s tail off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m., the FAA said.

No one was injured on either plane, according to Delta and the airport.

“There is minimal impact to airport operations,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

“Passengers from one of the aircraft are being bussed from the incident to the concourses,” the spokesperson said. “The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate.”

