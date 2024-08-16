AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid, Margaret Qualley star in ‘The Substance’ trailer

todayAugust 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Mubi

The official trailer for The Substance is here.

The highly anticipated feature stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in a story about toxic beauty culture.

As previously reported, writer-director Coralie Fargeat‘s body horror film has Moore playing Elizabeth Sparkle, an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to inject herself with a mysterious serum that shares the title’s name.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue,” played by Qualley, according to the official synopsis.

However — of course — it turns out to be too good to be true.

In the trailer, we see Elizabeth transform into Sue. But things take a turn when Elizabeth is shown talking on the phone and says that “there’s been a slight misuse of The Substance.”

“Going into it, it was really spelled out, the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell this story,” Moore said about the film in May. “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish, how we were going to approach it.”

Moore also called Qualley a “great partner” during the shooting of the film’s nude scenes.

“We were obviously close in certain moments — naked,” Moore said. “It allowed us also a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were … [b]ut ultimately, it’s just about … really direct and clear communication and mutual trust.”

The film, which received a 13-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival in June, arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%