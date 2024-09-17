AD
Entertainment News

Demi Moore hits red carpet with 3 daughters for ‘The Substance’ premiere

todaySeptember 17, 2024

L-R: Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore, and Rumer Willis – Lila Seeley/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Demi Moore hit the red carpet for her new film The Substance on Monday night in Los Angeles with daughters Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis by her side.

Moore shares her three daughters with actor Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000.

The Substance, which hits theaters Sept. 20, took home the award for 2024’s best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The film, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, follows “a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug,” according to an official synopsis.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley),” the synopsis continues. “The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. Easy, right?”

In addition to Moore and Qualley, The Substance stars Dennis Quaid and Gore Abrams.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

