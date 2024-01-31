AD
Entertainment News

Demi Moore shares update on Bruce Willis, talks new show ‘Feud’

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Good Morning America

Demi Moore stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss her new show Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, and gave fans an update on how her ex-husband Bruce Willis is doing these days.

Speaking about Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year, Moore told GMA, “I think, given the givens, he’s doing very well.”

“What I’ll say is what I say to my children, which is it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t, but what is, because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that,” she said.

Moore shares three daughters — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah — with Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000.

The Ghost actress also dished about playing Ann Woodward in Feud season 2, saying the real-life woman was “complicated” and lived “a very tragic life.”

Woodward, a radio actress and socialite, gained the nickname “Bang Bang” from author Truman Capote after shooting and killing her husband, banking heir William Woodward Jr., at their home in 1955, alleging she thought he was an intruder. A grand jury later exonerated her, believing her account that the shooting was an accident; she did not face indictment over the matter.

Woodward died by suicide in October 1975.

“I think there’s great responsibility when you are stepping in to play a real person,” Moore told GMA on Wednesday. “It was important to me to kind of honor the truth as much as possible.”

Moore also praised Tom Hollander for bringing Capote to life, saying he “had probably the biggest job” on the series and he “so embodied the essence of Truman.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

