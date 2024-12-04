AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Demi Moore, Zendaya and more among ‘People’ mag’s 25 Most Intriguing of 2024

todayDecember 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
DISNEY/John Argueta

People magazine is out with its list of the 25 Most Intriguing People of 2024.

Stars making the list this year include Demi Moore, who had a buzzed about role in the horror movie The Substance; The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri; Zendaya, who starred in Challengers and Dune 2 this year; Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan; Sing Sing’s Colman Domingo; and Nicole Kidman, who had multiple TV projects out this year and is set to star in the steamy film Babygirl.

Also on the list are Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang, and Gladiator II stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Jennifer Lopez is on the list as well, thanks to a roller-coaster of a year that saw her release a less-than-successful album and big-bucks documentary, cancel her tour and split with husband Ben Affleck.

The magazine’s People of the Year issue hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%