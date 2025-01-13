AD
‘Den of Thieves 2’﻿ steals #1 spot at the box office

todayJanuary 13, 2025

Rico Torres for Lionsgate

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera sneaks to the #1 spot at the weekend box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The heist film, the sequel to 2018’s Den of Thieves, hauls in a getaway of $15.5 million in its debut week. A pair of former #1s, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, come in second and third place with a respective $13.2 million and $11 million.

The horror movie Nosferatu scares up an extra $6.8 million for fourth place, while Moana 2 lands in fifth with $6.5 million.

Here are the top 10 film at the box office:

1. ﻿Den of Thieves 2: Pantera﻿ – $15.5 million
2. ﻿Mufasa: The Lion King﻿ – $13.2 million
3. ﻿Sonic the Hedgehog 3﻿ – $11 million
4. ﻿Nosferatu ﻿- $6.8 million
5. ﻿Moana 2﻿ – $6.5 million
6. ﻿Wicked﻿ – $5 million
7. ﻿A Complete Unknown﻿ – $5 million
8. ﻿Babygirl﻿ – $3.1 million
9. ﻿Game Changer﻿ – $2.1 million
10. ﻿The Last Showgirl ﻿- $1.46 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

