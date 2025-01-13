‘Den of Thieves 2’﻿ steals #1 spot at the box office

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera sneaks to the #1 spot at the weekend box office, according to Box Office Mojo.
The heist film, the sequel to 2018’s Den of Thieves, hauls in a getaway of $15.5 million in its debut week. A pair of former #1s, Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, come in second and third place with a respective $13.2 million and $11 million.
The horror movie Nosferatu scares up an extra $6.8 million for fourth place, while Moana 2 lands in fifth with $6.5 million.
Here are the top 10 film at the box office:
1. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera – $15.5 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $13.2 million
3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $11 million
4. Nosferatu - $6.8 million
5. Moana 2 – $6.5 million
6. Wicked – $5 million
7. A Complete Unknown – $5 million
8. Babygirl – $3.1 million
9. Game Changer – $2.1 million
10. The Last Showgirl - $1.46 million
