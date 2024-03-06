AD
Entertainment News

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal to take on Shakespeare’s ‘Othello’ on Broadway

todayMarch 6, 2024

Photos: Brian Bowen Smith/Variety – Momodu Mansaray

On his Instagram, Jake Gyllenhaal confirmed that he and Oscar winner Denzel Washington will be taking to the stage in a production of William Shakespeare‘s classic Othello on Broadway.

“Can’t wait,” Jake wrote of the project, which will be directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, who called the shots for Denzel’s Tony-winning performance of Fences in 2010. Leon also directed Washington in a 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

The curtain will go up sometime in 2025, with Washington in the title role of the jealous soldier, and Gyllenhaal as the scheming Iago, who sets in motion the tragic downfall of the decorated veteran.

Fans can sign up for ticket information here.

The play will be staged at a New York City Shubert Organization theater. The exact venue and further casting will be revealed at a later date.

While Denzel’s last Broadway stand was in 2018, in the revival of the classic The Iceman Cometh, Jake was last on the boards in 2019’s Sea Wall/A Life, earning a Tony nomination.

Washington last danced with the Bard in an acclaimed rendition of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was in theaters and Apple TV+ in 2022, and which earned him his 10th Oscar nomination; he first played Othello as a college student at New York’s Fordham University.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

