Rev Rock Report

Designer John Varvatos launches David Bowie capsule collection

todayNovember 7, 2023

David Bowie x John Varvatos © 2023 The David Bowie Archive ® Under license to Perryscope Productions, LLC/Epic Rights, LLC.

David Bowie is no longer with us, but his style will live on forever.

Designer John Varvatos has launched a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the late rocker’s iconic style. Among the items are a leather trench coat, a geometric patterned shirt inspired by the backdrop of a candid shot of Bowie on the set of The Man Who Fell To Earth and a striped shirt inspired by a photo of Bowie taken while he was recording his 1973 album, Pin Ups.

There’s also a suit jacket and pants with a subtle lightning bolt design inspired by the Aladdin Sane album, a crewneck sweater inspired by the 2003 Reality album and a bomber jacket with “David Bowie” embroidered on the back in the same font used on the artist’s 1987 album, Never Let Me Down.

Slightly more affordable — but only slightly — are a series of Bowie T-shirts. Those “only” cost between $168 and $198 each. You can check out the entire David Bowie X JV collection at JohnVarvatos.com, as well as John Varvatos stores and select North American specialty stores.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

