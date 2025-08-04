AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Details of the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival revealed

todayAugust 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of The Allman Betts Family Revival

The music of the Allman Brothers Band‘s Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts will once again be celebrated at the ninth annual Allman Betts Family Revival, a 20-date tour launching in November.

The trek will be hosted by Gregg’s son Devon Allman and Dickey’s son Duane Betts and feature a performance from The Allman Betts Band. The lineup will also include special guests Robert Randolph, Amanda Shires, Eric Johnson, Cody Dickinson and Luther Dickinson, Dweezil Zappa and G. Love in select cities.

The tour is described as a celebration “infused with the spirit of brotherhood and musical camaraderie that defines the Allman Brothers legacy.” It kicks off Nov. 29 in St. Louis, Missouri, and features stops in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles and more before wrapping Dec. 21 in San Francisco.

Complete lineups and ticket information can be found at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.

Previous Allman Betts Family Revival tours have included such artists as Slash, Jason IsbellCheap Trick‘s Robin Zander, Marcus King and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%