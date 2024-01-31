Details on ‘Stop Making Sense’ tribute album revealed

A24 Music

Earlier this month, the studio A24 teased an upcoming tribute album dedicated to Talking Heads’ classic soundtrack Stop Making Sense — and now we finally have some details.

Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense features 16 reworked versions of the songs on the soundtrack, from artists like Paramore, The National, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, The Linda Lindas, girl in red and more.

The first single released from the record is Paramore’s take on the classic “Burning Down The House,” which is available now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The tribute album is part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the movie and the soundtrack. The celebration kicked off with A24’s 4K restoration of the film debuting at the Toronto Film Festival last September, which included a Q&A with the reunited band. It streamed live at IMAX theaters across the country, selling out 25 theaters to become IMAX’s highest-grossing live event.

The film was also rereleased in theaters on January 27, with monthly screenings planned in cities like Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded over three shows at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in December 1983; the documentary came out the following October.

In addition to “Burning Down the House,” the soundtrack, released in September 1984, featured live performances of songs like “Psycho Killer,” “Once in a Lifetime” and “Take Me To the River.”