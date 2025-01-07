Developers apologize after bulldozing childhood home of AC/DC stars

Fin Costello/Redferns

Developers in Sydney, Australia, have issued an apology after bulldozing the childhood home of AC/DC rockers Malcolm and Angus Young, the Herald Sun reports.

Burwood Square Pty Ltd purchased the home in February 2023 and recently demolished it, something that shouldn’t have happened because in 2013 the property was added to the National Trust List of Historic Homes. The company claims it was not informed of the home’s historical significance.

“We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us,” Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita said. “Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.”

The company went on to share its “heartfelt regret” at the demolition, noting, “[W]e now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide.”

It also said it is hoping to use material from the site to create a “special space” so fans “can gather to celebrate the band’s enduring legacy.”

“We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard,” Kmita added. “While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.”

He adds, “To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right.”

The Young family moved into the home in 1963 after arriving in Sydney from Scotland. The Young brothers went on to found the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band at the home in 1973. Burwood plans to build a residential development on the site.