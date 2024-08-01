AD
Rev Rock Report

Devo added to Ohana Festival lineup

todayAugust 1, 2024

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Devo has been added to Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival, which will take place Sept. 27-29 in Dana Point, California.

The “Whip It” rockers will perform on the festival’s opening night, replacing Garbage, who had to cancel after frontwoman Shirley Manson suffered an injury that requires surgery. 

“When a problem comes along, you must whip it…,” read the social media announcement, which also included a photo of Pearl Jam dressed like Devo. “Excited to welcome @clubdevo to @theohanafes lineup on Friday, 9/27!” 

Pearl Jam is set to headline two nights of Ohana, Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, with Sting headlining Sept. 28. Sting was a replacement for Neil Young and Crazy Horse, who canceled their entire tour due to health issues in the band.

Other artists playing Ohana include Alanis MorissetteCrowded HouseThe Breeders, Jenny Lewis and Glen Hansard.

More info can be found at ohanafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

