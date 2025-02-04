DEVO announces dates for the 50 Years of Devolution … Continued tour

Jim Bennett/WireImage

DEVO has announced a new set of tour dates for 2025.

The band will hit the road on their 50 Years of Devolution … Continued tour, starting May 1 in Philadelphia, hitting such cities as Brooklyn, Boston, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Cincinnati, Oakland and Seattle before wrapping the tour Aug. 29 in Chicago.

“Join us as we celebrate five decades of de-evolution with a mind-melting live experience,” reads a message on the band’s Instagram. “Expect high-energy performances, iconic visuals, and all your favorite anthems of de-evolution!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Next up, DEVO is set to play SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, taking place Feb. 14 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. It will stream live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET.