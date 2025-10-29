AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Devo announces livestream of Denver concert

todayOctober 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Artwork for ‘Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!, Live from The Mission Ballroom’/ (Photo by: Randall Michelson/Live Nation-Hewitt Silva/Artwork: Veeps)

Devo is giving fans a chance to stream their live show from the comfort of their home.

The band just announced the new livestream event Devo: 50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!, Live from The Mission Ballroom, which will stream live on Nov. 13 from their show in Denver.

Tickets for the livestream are available now, and the concert will be available to rewatch for three days following the premiere.

The announcement coincides with Friday’s release of Energy Dome Frequencies: Songs From The Devo Documentary, a companion album to their documentary, Devo, which debuted on Netflix in August. It is available for preorder now.

Devo is currently on the Cosmic De-evolution tour with The B-52s. They play Austin, Texas, on Saturday. A complete list of dates can be found at clubdevo.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%