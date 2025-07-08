Devo shares restored 1976 short film ‘The Truth About De-Evolution’

Jim Bennett/WireImage

Devo has just released a restored version of their 1976 short film, The Truth About De-Evolution.

The nine-minute film, directed by Chuck Statler, has been given a high resolution upgrade by the band’s audio and video archivist, Peter Conheim, and the Cinema Preservation Alliance.

According to the description, the film “captures the essence of Devo’s avant-garde vision and pioneering commentary on society, technology, and de-evolution.” It features two Devo performances, a cover of “Secret Agent Man” and “Jocko Homo,” which features the lyric, “Are we not men?/ We are Devo.”

The film is just the first piece of restored content the band is planning to release. On Instagram they teased, “More restored films and mind-melting content coming soon.”

And speaking of Devo, Rolling Stone reports that the band’s full-length documentary, Devo, which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, is set to premiere on Netflix Aug. 19.

In the meantime, Devo has several upcoming tour dates on their schedule. Their next show is at Mosswood Meltdown 2025 July 19-20 in Oakland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at clubdevo.com.