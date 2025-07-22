AD
Devon Allman and Duane Betts on honoring the Allman Brothers Band legacy

todayJuly 22, 2025

Devon Allman and Duane Betts, sons of Allman Brothers Band’s Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, respectively, have been touring as the Allman Betts Band since 2018. While their shows celebrate their fathers’ musical legacy, they are not trying to copy the Allman Brothers.

The pair has released two albums since their formation. Noting they’ve been inspired by their fathers’ music, Duane tells Billboard’s Behind the Setlist podcast that it’s important their music “has its own character, its own texture, its own chemistry.”

Still, they don’t shy away from Allman Brothers music on tour.

“It’s such an honor to be part of the legacy,” Devon says. “It’s some of my favorite music in the world.”

The Allman Betts Band’s live show includes a mix of their original music along with Allman Brothers hits like “Midnight Rider,” “Blue Sky” and deeper cuts, and for Duane it’s important to get that mix right.

“I could never go out and do six-month tour of all Allman Brothers songs. I’d feel gross,” he says. “But at the same time, if the lights go down in a theater and there’s 1,500 people to see us perform, and we didn’t play one of our fathers’ songs, I would feel gross then, too.”

He adds, “It’s important to play those songs, but we have to move forward. You have to be your own creative person.

