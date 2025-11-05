AD
Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh featured on ‘A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas’ album

todayNovember 5, 2025

‘A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas’ cover artwork. (BMG)

Devo‘s Mark Mothersbaugh is featured on an upcoming new Yo Gabba Gabba! holiday album.

A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas consists of songs from the children’s series’ past holiday specials, including “Make It Yourself” by Mothersbaugh, which he performed during a 2011 episode.

The track list also includes the song “Every Snowflake Is Different (Just Like You)” by My Chemical Romance, who Devo opened for during a show in Chicago in August.

A Very Awesome Yo Gabba Gabba! Christmas will be released Nov. 14.

Yo Gabba Gabba! originally ran from 2007 to 2015. The series was revived as Yo Gabba GabbaLand! in 2024 and has featured guests including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

