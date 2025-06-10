AD
Rev Rock Report

Did Bob Dylan just help Machine Gun Kelly announce his new album?

todayJune 10, 2025

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Bob Dylan appears to be throwing his support behind the upcoming album by Machine Gun Kelly.

Mgk just announced his new album, lost americana, will release on Aug. 8. He shared an album trailer, narrated by what certainly sounds like the “Like A Rolling Stone” singer.

Lost americana is a personal excavation of the American dream, a journey to find what’s been lost,” the voice-over says. “This album is a love letter to those who seek to rediscover the dreamers, the drifters, the defiant. It’s a sonic map of forgotten places, a tribute to the spirit of reinvention and a quest to reclaim the authentic essence of American freedom.”

It continues, “From the glow of neon diners to the rumble of the motorcycles, this is music that celebrates the beauty found in the in-between spaces where the past is reimagined and the future is forged on your own terms.”

As for why Dylan would be voicing an mgk album trailer, you may recall back in February the folk legend inexplicably posted a video of the “Bloody Valentine” artist performing in a record store some years back. In a May social media post, mgk hinted that he’d since met Dylan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

