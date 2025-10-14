AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Did Katy Perry confirm her relationship with Justin Trudeau?

todayOctober 14, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Katy Perry performs in Manchester, England, October 2025 (Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

A few days after photos of her kissing former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on a yacht went viral, Katy Perry appeared to address her alleged new relationship onstage in London.

At the Oct. 13 show at London’s O2 Arena, Katy brought a fan onstage, who said, “I heard you were single?” When Katy replied, “You heard I was single. That’s interesting,” the fan, named Darren, got down on one knee and unfurled a banner reading, “Katy Perry will you marry me?”

“Are you kidding me?” Katy turned to the audience and yelled. “Not today!” She then turned back to Darren and said, “You know, you really should’ve asked me about 48 hours ago!” As he was escorted offstage, Katy sang, “He’s just a little too late.”

According to the Daily Mail, Katy also told the crowd, referring to their enthusiasm, “London, England, you’re like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time!” She then added, “But not anymore.”

Katy was previously married to Russell Brand, a Brit, and until earlier this year, she was engaged to another Brit: Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy Dove.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%