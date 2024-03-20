AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star really have an orgy with John Mayer?

todayMarch 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

John Mayer used to have quite the reputation as a player, and he’d like to think he’s put that behind him. Unfortunately, a woman who claims to have been one of his past conquests spilled the tea on camera this week.

According to OK! magazine, on the March 19 episode of Vanderpump Rules, cast member Scheana Shay was seen playing the game “Never Have I Ever.” In the game, she indicated she once took part in an orgy. When asked about it, Shay said that it was with an “A-list celebrity” and added, “Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland. I’ll just say that.”

Of course, that’s a reference to Mayer’s hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.” Shay, who’s been married to Brock Davies since 2021, has claimed in the past that she and Mayer were romantically involved.

According to Shay, she met Mayer in 2008 when she was a waitress at an exclusive club. He later got her number from a friend, and the two started dating after he broke up with Jennifer Aniston. Shay has also claimed that she was in a throuple with Mayer and Stacie Adams of The Hills but ended up leaving because, she said, Mayer was paying more attention to Adams than to her.

Mayer hasn’t responded to Shay’s claim so far.

In addition to dating Aniston, Mayer, who’s single, has also dated Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Love Hewitt and allegedly, Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%