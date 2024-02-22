AD
Entertainment News

“Did you hear that?” Apple TV+ releases trailer to nature series ‘Earthsounds’

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Marvel Studios

On Thursday, Apple TV+ revealed the trailer for the new 12-part natural history docuseries Earthsounds, featuring narration from Golden Globe winner and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston.

The English star lends his dulcet tones to some 3,000 hours of audio, with the series “using cutting-edge technology to record our planet in brand-new ways,” its producers tease. 

Filmed across 20 countries on all seven continents, Earthsounds is “something totally unique,” Hiddleston says in the announcement. “To see, and hear, the natural world in such extraordinary, intimate detail is utterly thrilling. It inspires wonder and awe.”

According to the streamer, the “immersive” series “reveals our planet like never before – a world buzzing with unexpected, unfamiliar and untold sonic stories that we have never been able to capture – until now.”

Earthsounds will premiere all episodes globally Friday, February 23, on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

