Didn’t win a Grammy? Miley Cyrus has a message for you

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammys last year, and on Sunday she won another one, for her collaboration with Beyoncé. But since she spent so many years Grammy-less, she offered a tribute to those who go home empty-handed.

Miley wrote on Instagram, “Having your name called is an honor that deserves to be celebrated. Just remember for those who don’t, nothing can take away the love and devotion you put into your art.”

“I celebrate the unrecognized artists that created something beautiful and shared it with us,” she concluded.

Miley thanked Beyoncé “for inviting me to be a part of your iconic Cowboy Carter era,” adding, “Love you forever.”

Miley won record of the year and best pop solo performance last year for “Flowers.” With Bey, she won best country duo/group performance for the Cowboy Carter track “II Most Wanted.”

Some have noted that Miley now has a country Grammy, while her father, country star Billy Ray Cyrus, does not. He does, however, have two pop Grammys, both for “Old Town Road.”