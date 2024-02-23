AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley covers “American Girl” from upcoming Tom Petty country tribute album

todayFebruary 23, 2024

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

An upcoming Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, has been announced and its first preview is out. 

While the track list and artists featured haven’t been revealed, fans are getting a peek at the project with Dierks Bentley‘s banjo-driven spin on “American Girl.”

Of his decision to cover it, Dierks shares, “Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling. He might not have ever been considered as Country but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”

“The spirit of this woman, the idea of such relentless hope – and disappointment – ignites such a spark. Jon Randall and I were driven to make that feeling of American roots stand tall,” he says of the rendition.

“American Girl” originally arrived in 1977 on the band’s self-titled debut album, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty will be released by Big Machine Records and the Tom Petty Estate. While you wait for the album, check out Dierks’ “American Girl” on country radio and wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

