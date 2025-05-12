AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley is ‘Standing in the Sun’ for the latest piece of ‘Broken Branches’

todayMay 12, 2025

Capitol Nashville

Even though Dierks Bentley didn’t write his new track, “Standing in the Sun,” it was one he had to have on his upcoming album.

“This is one of those songs that I never in a million years could have written on my own, but I’m so glad someone in this town did and gave me temporary custody of it for awhile,” he says. “Love is such a classic theme in country music, but Kyle [Sturrock] was able to write it in a way that is so personal to me … it’s the way I feel it.”

“And, I love how sonically it builds to feel like a sunrise, tying back to the lyric of the song,” he adds.

Appropriately, Dierks captured a new recording of the song, shot in one take at sunrise on his farm outside Nashville.

You can check out the video now, ahead of the release of his 11th album, Broken Branches, June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

