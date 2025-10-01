AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley’s ‘Broken Branches’ continue to grow

todayOctober 1, 2025

Dierks Bentley’s ‘Broken Branches Extended’ (Capitol Records Nashville)

Make way for two more Broken Branches, as Dierks Bentley expands his 11th studio album. 

“I told y’all I wasn’t done with it! Broken Branches Extended drops this Friday 10/3 everywhere you stream music,” he announced on Instagram. “Who’s ready? #IYKYK”

The hashtag, which stands for “If you know, you know,” also happens to be the title of one of the new tracks. You can hear it playing behind the post’s accompanying video, which shows Dierks putting on a hat with the same initials.

The other new song is “All Night to Figure It Out.” It joins the 11 other songs on the original album, which came out June 13. Broken Branches Extended arrives Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

