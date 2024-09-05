Dierks launches Row 94: “A serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously”

Dierks Bentley has officially launched his first whiskey, Row 94.

The “Bourbon in Kentucky” singer teamed with Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. to create Row 94 with “Three Ingredients and The Truth,” which a press release describes as “premium grain, purified Kentucky limestone water, and cultivated yeast.”

“A lot of years of thinking, researching and trying different whiskeys went into creating ROW 94,” Dierks shares in his press statement. “It’s been an evolution-from drinking basically any whiskey handed to me back in college, to it becoming something I enjoy tasting and sharing with friends.”

“I knew I wanted 94 proof because I like some bite, and that I wanted it aged for at least four years since that’s when it starts to taste best to me,” he says. “ROW 94 is a serious whiskey that doesn’t take itself too seriously, and I’m glad we finally get to share it.”

In a video filmed at the distillery, Dierks talked about the inspiration behind the name Row 94 — which is a nod to his gastropub Whiskey Row and a monumental year in his life.

“I have some bars, so I wanted to tie that into it. 94 is actually the proof of the whiskey. It’s also the year I moved to Nashville. 1994. It’s also the year I discovered Bluegrass music,” he explains. “All kind of ties back into Owensboro, where the distillery’s located because Owensboro is the home of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and the place that I really feel connected to.”

“It’s a very special name for me,” Dierks adds.

For more information and to find out where you can purchase a bottle of Row 94, visit row94whiskey.com.