AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dig into Kimberly Schlapman’s mini cherry cheesecake

todayDecember 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Caught in a pickle and can’t decide what dessert to serve up for Christmas? Fret not, Kimberly Schlapman‘s got you covered.

The Little Big Town member recently shared her mini cherry cheesecake recipe on Facebook alongside a video of her making it from scratch in her kitchen.

“A holiday favorite and perfect for entertaining,” Kimberly wrote on Facebook. “I got a little crafty in the kitchen with this one, y’all!”

Kimberly’s recipe requires ingredients such as frozen cherries, red wine, graham cracker crumbs and softened cream cheese.

“I thought that we could make some mini cheesecakes in little mason jars,” Kimberly shared in her video. “I think the mason jar just makes it a little more festive. You can take them to a friend’s house for a party.”

You can check out the full recipe now on Kimberly’s Facebook.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%