Dionne Warwick among the artists paying tribute to Roberta Flack

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Singer Dionne Warwick has paid tribute to her good friend, singer Roberta Flack, who passed away Monday at the age of 88.

“We now say Rest In Peace and receive the loving award the Heavenly Father has for her,” Warwick shared in a statement. “I’ll miss our conversation about the journey through music we would have, as well as the love of the music we have been able to share. You will be missed, dear friend.”

Also paying tribute to Flack is rocker Lenny Kravitz. “You have nourished me throughout my life,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I will continue to be killed softly by your songs,” a reference to her classic track “Killing Me Softly (With His Song).”

Jennifer Hudson remembered Flack on social platform X, calling her “One of the great soul singers of all time,” while Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland wrote, “THANK YOU for your effortless, most beautiful gift! THANK YOU for being apart of the soundtrack to the most tender moments in my life! So Grateful for you!”

Queen Latifah paid tribute to Flack by listing her many accomplishments: “Rest in peace to Howard graduate, classically trained pianist, songwriter, singer, & the first artist to ever win a Grammy for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, Miss Roberta Flack.”

And John Lennon’s two sons, Julian Lennon and Sean Ono Lennon, also honored Flack, who was a neighbor of John’s and a close family friend.

“Roberta Flack was a neighbor of Dad’s in New York City, and a dear friend of our family. Very sad to hear of her passing,” Julian wrote. Sean added, “She was an incredibly kind woman. Uniquely talented. I am eternally grateful to have known her. I’m heart broken she had to leave this earth. Will always love you.”