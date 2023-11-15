AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Director Greta Gerwig opens up on ‘Barbie”s success, and why she hasn’t yet read any reviews

todayNovember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./Jaap Buitendijk

She co-wrote and directed the highest-grossing movie of the year, but to Vanity FairGreta Gerwig explains the movie’s runaway success was certainly not a sure thing.

“I always had a hope that it would connect. I had a sense that it might. But Barbie doesn’t fit neatly into a preordained category,” she admits. 

“We had these hopeful-looking metrics, but no one knew what they meant. It wasn’t until the end of the second weekend that I thought, ‘Oh, this is going well.'”

She adds, “I mean, Wonder Woman was hugely successful, but superheroes exist in a different bubble.”

The filmmaker expresses she wasn’t about to let studio execs change what she had in mind for the genre-bending Margot RobbieRyan Gosling hit. “Honestly, there was nothing but fear around all of it from the outset,” she says adding, ” … the whole undertaking was definitely like ‘Drive it like you stole it.’ Go, go, go. Don’t tell them, don’t tell them where we’re going.”

She also admits to being “chuffed” at the Barbenheimer phenomenon, calling Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan “one of my heroes, a proper auteur.” 

Greta says, “It was an odd pairing, but it’s kind of like a film festival where you watch three movies a day.”

With Barbie‘s success now in the record books, however, Gerwig says she still can’t bring herself to read any reviews. “I’ll probably sit down with a binder [of them] sometime in February,” she says. “But right now it’s too fresh.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%