Director says fans will learn ‘new information’ about Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

todaySeptember 23, 2025

Poster for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’/20th Century Studios

Scott Cooper, the director of the upcoming Bruce Springsteen film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, says fans should expect to learn some new things about The Boss in the movie.

“[Bruce] said to me, ‘Scott, the truth about yourself isn’t always pretty,'” Cooper, who previously directed 2009’s Crazy Heart, tells Empire in a new interview. “We discussed that this was going to be a film so far removed from the mythology of the rock star. The thing that was most important to him was that this would be no hagiography,” meaning he didn’t want an idealized biopic.

“There’ll be things in this film that will be new information to even Bruce’s most ardent fans — not covered in his Broadway show, or in documentaries, or in his memoir,” Cooper tells the mag, noting Springsteen “never once asked me to sand off the rough edges.”

“But would you expect anything else from Bruce Springsteen?” he says. “This man who’s the reluctant moral conscience of America?”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere follows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as he makes his 1982 solo album Nebraska. It stars The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen and Succession‘s Jeremy Strong as his manager, Jon Landau. It opens in theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

