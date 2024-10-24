AD
Director Thom Zimny says ‘Road Diary’ captures the ‘magical’ experience of a Bruce Springsteen concert

todayOctober 24, 2024

The Bruce Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band premieres Friday on Hulu and Disney+, and the film’s director, Thom Zimny, tells ABC Audio exploring what goes into The Boss’ live shows was “something that I’ve always wanted to do.”

“I also wanted to go beyond the traditional concert film,” he says, adding he was hoping to capture “that sort of magical thing that happens onstage” at a Springsteen show. 

Zimny has collaborated with Springsteen on several previous projects, including the 2020 doc Letter To You, and he says getting to be around Bruce is “a gift.”

“After 24 years, it’s been so life changing and such a positive element in my development as a filmmaker,” he adds.

In the film, Bruce’s wife, and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa opens up about her six-year battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

“We were talking about the beauty of the live show and the music, and it went into the conversation and details of why she’s not been touring as much lately,” Zimny says, noting the trust they’ve built up over the years made it easier for her to talk about her condition. 

“And for me as a filmmaker, that’s the best gift you can get is this space of trust and a dialogue that’s honest,” he says.

At 75, fans are always worried Bruce will hang it up, but Zimny says he doesn’t see that happening.

“I think the film Road Diary reflects what I see every time I am lucky enough to hang out in a rehearsal or show or soundcheck,” he says. “There’s no sense of a retirement in any fashion that I see. So if anything, I just hope to keep up with him.” 

