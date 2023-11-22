AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dirty Honey joined by The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson for AC/DC cover at LA show

todayNovember 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Dirty Honey management

The Black CrowesChris Robinson made a surprise appearance during Dirty Honey‘s concert in Los Angeles on Monday, November 20.

The “She Talks to Angels” singer joined the “When I’m Gone” rockers for a collaborative rendition of the AC/DC song “Rock ‘n’ Roll Damnation.”

Dirty Honey previously opened for The Black Crowes on their 2021 reunion tour. In introducing Robinson to the stage at the LA show, Dirty Honey frontman Marc LaBelle told the crowd, “He’s been teaching me since before he knew me.”

Dirty Honey is currently on tour in support of their new album, Can’t Find the Brakes, which includes the single “Won’t Take Me Alive.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%