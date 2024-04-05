AD
Entertainment News

Disney announces release dates for ‘Mandalorian’ movie, ‘Toy Story 5’ and more

todayApril 5, 2024

On Friday, Disney announced release dates for a collection of forthcoming movies, including the anticipated big-screen bow of its small-screen property The Mandalorian, as well as the next Tron film and the fifth Toy Story movie.

The spy thriller The Amateur, starring Oscar winner Rami Malek and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, once slated for November 8, will now open April 11, 2025.

The animated Moana 2 will open November 27, while on December 6, Disney subsidiary Searchlight Pictures will release the Amy Adams horror comedy Nightb**** to limited theaters.

In 2025, four Marvel movies appear on the slate: February 14 is marked for Captain America: Brave New World; May 2 will see the release of Marvel Studios’ team-up Thunderbolts; and July 25 has been earmarked for The Fantastic Four.

Tron: Ares, starring Academy Award winner and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto, will open October 10, 2025.

Marvel Studios’ Blade appears on the schedule for November 7, 2025, but due to multiple delays on the movie, it’s possible it won’t stay there.

A live-action version of Moana starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been bumped from 2025 to July 10, 2026.

2026 appears pretty stacked: May 22 will see the first new Star Wars movie to hit theaters since Episode IX: The Rise of SkywalkerThe Mandalorian & Grogu.

Toy Story 5 will hit theaters June 19, 2026.

There are four Marvel movies scheduled for 2026, with three of them being “untitled.” The only named offering, May 1’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, could reportedly see a name change in the wake of the Jonathan Majors controversy.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

