Disney+ collab with Apple Vision Pro adds four Marvel movies in 3D, new NatGeo environment

If you’ve got an Apple Vision Pro device and Disney+, you’ll now be able to transport yourself to Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park via VR.

The National Geographic environment marks the first-ever immersive project for Apple Vision Pro, one that will transport users “to the unique rocky terrain of Thingvellir National Park on a snowy winter day, allowing them to explore their surroundings via interactive elements and sounds that make the space come to life.”

National Geographic’s David Miller noted, “Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world.”

He continued, “Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

Disney+ has also released four new Marvel movies in 3D for the device: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Users will now also be able to jump into Marvel-inspired environments, including Stark Tower high above New York City; the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.; and Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

