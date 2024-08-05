AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Disney+ collab with Apple Vision Pro adds four Marvel movies in 3D, new NatGeo environment

todayAugust 5, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Apple TV+

If you’ve got an Apple Vision Pro device and Disney+, you’ll now be able to transport yourself to Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park via VR. 

The National Geographic environment marks the first-ever immersive project for Apple Vision Pro, one that will transport users “to the unique rocky terrain of Thingvellir National Park on a snowy winter day, allowing them to explore their surroundings via interactive elements and sounds that make the space come to life.”

National Geographic’s David Miller noted, “Since its inception, National Geographic has been at the forefront of photography and has led the way in using groundbreaking technology to tell stories that inspire a deeper connection to the natural world.”

He continued, “Creating this immersive environment was a natural next step for us to take to build on that legacy and to continue enabling audiences to experience the beauty of our natural world and see places they may never go to otherwise.”

Disney+ has also released four new Marvel movies in 3D for the device: Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Users will now also be able to jump into Marvel-inspired environments, including Stark Tower high above New York City; the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc.; and Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%