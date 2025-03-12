Disney unveils live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ official trailer

Disney

Fans of Lilo & Stitch are saying “Aloha” to the first official trailer for the live-action reimagining of the animated classic.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated film on Wednesday.

The upcoming film follows the story of a young Hawaiian girl and an alien who helps mend her broken family.

Like the animated classic, the trailer introduces fans to Stitch, who is described as a “dangerous experiment.” He escapes from those who are after him in space and lands in Hawaii, where Lilo sees his rocket crash into the Earth, but mistakes it for a shooting star.

We then see Lilo meet Stitch at an animal shelter and the island adventures they embark on.

The trailer also features the classic song from the 2002 film “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride” and Elvis Presley‘s “(You’re The) Devil in Disguise.”

Leading up to the release of the official trailer, the film received a big game spot during the Super Bowl in February.

At the time, Disney shared a Super Bowl-themed clip of Stitch running wild across a football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post.

“Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video.

A teaser for the film was also released in November 2024.

Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere and Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, are set to star, with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis in key roles. Dean Fleischer Camp directs the film.

Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters on May 23.