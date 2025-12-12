AD
Disney World announces closing date for Rock ‘n’ Roller featuring Aerosmith

todayDecember 12, 2025

Disney World has announced the last date of operation for the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith.

It was previously reported that Aerosmith’s video intro for the ride, which featured Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, had been removed in order for construction to start on a Muppets revamp of the roller coaster. Disney World’s website has since revealed that the last day of operation for the ride will be March 1.

It was announced in November 2024 that Aerosmith was being replaced by The Muppets on the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. When The Muppets take over the ride, guests will go on a search for the Electric Mayhem crew, who go missing ahead of a gig headlining a big Hollywood concert.

The decision to change the ride came after Disney decided to replace Muppet Vision 3D with Monsters Inc. land. It will mark the first time Jim Henson‘s lovable characters are the focus of a Disney ride.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster starring Aerosmith opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (then named Disney-MGM Studios) in July 1999. It started with the band in the studio before taking off to a concert, and bringing the riders along with them. It featured iconic tunes from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, including “Walk This Way,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Sweet Emotion.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

