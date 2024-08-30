AD
Entertainment News

Doctor charged in Matthew Perry case “incredibly remorseful” for role in actor’s death: Lawyer

todayAugust 30, 2024

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The lawyer for one of the two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry‘s ketamine death said his client feels “incredibly remorseful” for the role the medical professional played in the actor’s death as he appeared in court Friday.

Dr. Mark Chavez has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and has signed a plea agreement, according to federal prosecutors. He appeared in Los Angeles federal court Friday afternoon for his arraignment in the case. Chavez answered the judge’s questions, saying he understood the case against him.

“He is trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here,” Matthew Binninger, Chavez’s attorney, told reporters following the arraignment. “He is doing everything in his power to cooperate, to help in this situation, and he’s incredibly remorseful.”

Binninger told reporters before the court appearance Friday that Chavez fully accepts responsibility for his role in the death of Perry.

Chavez also agreed, as part of the deal, to immediately give up his medical license. He formally pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday, though a change of plea proceeding will be scheduled for a later date, at which point he will plead guilty, according to Binninger. The lawyer said he expects the hearing to occur sometime in October.

Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison, prosecutors said. Chavez is one of five people facing federal charges in the wake of Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose at his home on Oct. 28, 2024, at the age of 54. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

