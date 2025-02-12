AD
Doctor charged with arson for allegedly setting another doctor’s home on fire: Police

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Lucas County Sheriff's Office

(OHIO) — An Ohio doctor has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to another doctor’s house, officials said.

Andrew Campbell, 33, was arrested following an investigation into the Dec. 7 blaze, which police told ABC News they “determined to have not been accidental in nature.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Campbell on six counts of aggravated arson.

Authorities are looking into a possible connection between the fire and an alleged affair between Campbell’s wife and Dr. Tahir Jamil, who was targeted with the arson.

Jamil told police he and Campbell’s wife had an affair from late July to early August 2024, according to the police report. On Aug. 7, she allegedly told Jamil her husband had discovered their relationship.

A spokesperson for the University of Toledo confirmed Campbell is a fellow in their Hematology-Oncology program.

He was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the school was informed of the charges, the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

“The University will decline further comment at this time as authorities conduct their investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Written by: ABC News

