Entertainment News

‘Doctor Who’ returns on Disney+ May 10

todayMarch 15, 2024

L-R: Gatwa, Gibson — James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

On Friday, Disney Branded Television and BBC jointly announced that beloved British sci-fi show Doctor Who will return Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET on Disney+.

It will be the first-ever installment to be released on the streaming service and worldwide — except fans in the U.K. will have to wait one extra day.

The first season to feature Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor will kick off with a revisit of December’s episode “The Church on Ruby Road” and segue into two new installments.

At the side of the time- and space-spanning titular hero will be his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson.

According to the joint announcement, the pair’s “infinite adventures” championing the forces of good will take them from “the Regency era in England to war-torn futures … while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.”

Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T. Davies teases, “Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

A trailer for the new season will drop Friday, March 22.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

