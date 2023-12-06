AD
Documentaries on Devo, Brian Eno to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival

todayDecember 6, 2023

Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Documentaries about Devo and Brian Eno are set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. 

First announced in March, Devo, directed by Chris Smith, uses archival footage and interviews with the band’s members to delve into their 50-year career, which reached its peak in 1980 thanks to their hit “Whip It.”

Eno, directed by Gary Hustwit, is described as the “first ever career spanning documentary” about the famed producer, who has worked with such artists as David BowieU2, Talking Heads and more.

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, will take place January 18–28 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Passes for the festival are on sale now, with individual ticket sales set to begin January 11. More info can be found at festival.sundance.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

