AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Documentary about the making of Tom Petty’s ‘Wildflowers’ coming to Blu-ray

todayJuly 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Warner Bros.

The 2021 documentary about the making of Tom Petty’s second solo album, Wildflowers, is getting its first-ever physical release.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers, directed by Mary Wharton, will be released on Blu-ray Sept. 12. It features 30 minutes of extra material made up of outtakes and music videos.

Originally released on YouTube, the film follows Petty as he works on Wildflowers with producer Rick Rubin. It features archival footage of the pair in the studio, which was unearthed following Petty’s death in 2017.

The making of Wildflowers will also be chronicled in a new book being released in December. Also titled Wildflowers, the limited-edition book will feature rare photography, handwritten lyrics and personal stories from Petty, the Heartbreakers and his musical collaborators.

It is available for preorder now.

Released in November 1994, Wildflowers was the first of three albums produced by Rubin. Although credited to just Petty, Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Howie Epstein played on the record, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200. It featured the singles “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” “You Wreck Me” and the title track.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%