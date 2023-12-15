AD
Documentary on The Rolling Stones tribute album ‘Stone Cold Country’ out now

todayDecember 15, 2023

Background
BMG

The documentary about the making of The Rolling Stones’ tribute album Stone Cold Country is now available for fans to enjoy.

The doc gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the album, which was released in March to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. It featured covers of Stones’ classics recorded by country artists, like Brothers OsborneEric ChurchSteve EarleBrooks & DunnLainey WilsonZac Brown Band and Maren Morris.

In the documentary, artists share how The Stones influenced their careers. It also takes viewers inside the studio as the artists interpret the album’s 14 tracks, including “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction,” “Wild Horses” and “Paint It Black.”

Stone Cold Country is now available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

