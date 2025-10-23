AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Documentary ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ coming to HBO

todayOctober 23, 2025

Poster for ‘One to One: John & Yoko’/(HBO)

The John Lennon and Yoko Ono documentary One to One: John & Yoko is coming to HBO.

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, will debut Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

One to One follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. It culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup.

The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concerts. It also includes audio recordings the couple made of themselves when they feared the FBI was listening in on their phone.

One to One previously screened at a variety of festivals, including the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Sundance Film Festival. It opened in IMAX theaters in April.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

