Dolly Parton claims Beyonc﻿é may have recorded a cover of “Jolene”

todayMarch 12, 2024

James Devaney/GC Images

Dolly Parton has already shown Beyoncé love for going country, and now, she may have spilled the beans about a song on Bey’s upcoming country-influenced album, Act II, which drops March 29.

While talking to Knox News, Dolly seems to have confirmed internet rumors that Bey may have covered a Dolly classic for the record.

“Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton shared. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Bey recently released two country singles, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold Em’,” the latter of which topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, making Bey the first Black woman to have topped that chart.

After hitting #1, Dolly shared her support for the R&B star, writing on social media, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album.” She added, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

