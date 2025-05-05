AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton extends her musical’s Nashville run as she reveals the 3 actresses who’ll play her

todayMay 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Dolly Parton + DKC/O&M Co.

Even before it starts previews, Dolly Parton‘s musical is already extending its Nashville run as it gets ready to head to Broadway.

Due to demand, Dolly: An Original Musical is adding two more weeks of shows at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Belmont University.

Performances start Friday, July 18, and now run through Sunday, Aug. 31. 

Katie Rose Clarke, Carrie St. Louis and Quinn Titcomb will all play Dolly at different stages of her life, after thousands auditioned for a shot at the role.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%